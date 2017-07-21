Sreesanth movie Team 5 set to release, Virender Sehwag takes to Twitter, expresses joy in customary fashion. (IE)

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth is all set for his debut on the silver screen with his upcoming flick, Team 5. Sreesanth’s movie revolves around a story of five professional racers and their lives and it will be released on 14th of July. The 34-year-old right arm pacer took to Twitter to share the poster his film. His former Indian teammate Virender Sehwag expressed his joy and said,”Wishing @sreesanth36 all the very best for Team 5. It’s releasing in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Feel aane waali hai Sree ki film mein.”

According to a report by Indian Express, Sreesanth said that the plot of the film is probably the closest to Telugu nativity so he expected the movie to do better in the Telugu market. In the midst of this recent development related to Sreesanth, there are still talks of his return to the 22-yard pitch. Recently, former Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) President TC Mathew said that Sreesanth can still make a comeback but needs to speak to COA president Vinod Rai.

Wishing @sreesanth36 all the very best for Team 5. It’s releasing in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu . Feel aane waali hai Sree ki film mein. pic.twitter.com/ZgjF0bvppS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 21, 2017

As per the reports, in an interview with Manorama, Mathew said, If Ashish Nehra can return to the national side at the age of 37, then Sreesanth too can make it. The 33-year-old Sreesanth is undergoing rigorous training at the moment.

Sreesanth who was involved in alleged match-fixing during his time in IPL, was set to make a return this year by representing Ernakulam Cricket Club in a first division two-day game. But prior to that Sreesanth was supposed to play club cricket in Scotland. Notably, the BCCI refused to him issue him No Objection Certificate. Following this Sreesanth expressed his anger while speaking to Hindustan Times and said,“When there is no official letter stating my life ban then why will the umpires stop me from playing? All that I have received is a suspension letter when I was in Tihar jail. A suspension letter is valid only for 90 days. The BCCI has announced about my life ban only in the media. There is no official correspondence till date. I was stupid to have not played cricket for this long. The way I have been ill-treated is probably even worse than a terrorist,” reported IE.