Sreesanth bowls after four years, says ‘I will never give up’

The cricketer turned politician who fought elections on a BJP ticket, is still fighting with board to revoke his ban.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2017 3:40 PM
sreesanth, sreesanth makes emotional appeal, sreesanth politics, sreesantrh twitter, sreesanth trwitter Sreesanth was banned by BCCI after he didn’t receive his name popped up in infamous IPL cricket scandal with Ashok Chavan, and Ajith Chandila.

S Sreesanth, once a star bowler of team India and now a politician, is all out to fight the world’s mightiest cricket board, the BCCI. The cricketer turned politician who fought elections on a BJP ticket, is still fighting with board to revoke his ban.

In his recent tweet, Sreesanth has said that his repeated requests on revoking his ban are being ignored . Sreesanth was banned by BCCI after he didn’t receive his name popped up in infamous IPL cricket scandal with Ashok Chavan, and Ajith Chandila.

Here’s the ‘first delivery’ by Sreesanth after four years:

Sreesanth joined had joined BJP back in March 2016. He was fielded by the party from  Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

