Sreesanth bowls after four years, says ‘I will never give up’

Sreesanth was banned by BCCI after he didn’t receive his name popped up in infamous IPL cricket scandal with Ashok Chavan, and Ajith Chandila.

S Sreesanth, once a star bowler of team India and now a politician, is all out to fight the world’s mightiest cricket board, the BCCI. The cricketer turned politician who fought elections on a BJP ticket, is still fighting with board to revoke his ban.

In his recent tweet, Sreesanth has said that his repeated requests on revoking his ban are being ignored . Sreesanth was banned by BCCI after he didn’t receive his name popped up in infamous IPL cricket scandal with Ashok Chavan, and Ajith Chandila.

I’ve been sending mails from the day court cleared my name to Bcci about lifting my ban..no one is responding.u all should know the truth — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) January 25, 2017

My kca or my ernakulam Distrcit association or my club team haven’t received any letter of my life ban or not allowing me to play.. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) January 25, 2017

all Iam asking is to play cricket to my full potential Nd Iam getting denied even after court clearing me ..please let me play cricket — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) January 25, 2017

Here’s the ‘first delivery’ by Sreesanth after four years:

My first ball after 4 years ..felt great ,.i will never ever give up.. pic.twitter.com/7VbpKwXj04 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) January 23, 2017

Sreesanth joined had joined BJP back in March 2016. He was fielded by the party from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency.