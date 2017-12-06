Sportspersons winning medals in international events will get jobs, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that players from the state would be given government jobs on winning medals in international events.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that players from the state would be given government jobs on winning medals in international events. Chouhan made the announcement while dedicating newly- constructed 10-meter and 25-meter shooting ranges at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra was also present on the occasion. “Players of our state have talent and ability. They can perform miracles if provided with necessary facilities. Sportspersons who win medals at international competitions will be taken in the government service directly,” Chouhan said. He also announced government jobs for the winners of Eklavya Award, given by the state government to young sportspersons. Replying to questions by sportspersons on this occasion, Bindra advised them not to give in under match pressure, and focus on the goal with self-confidence.

If they felt psychological pressure while training, they should concentrate more on the basic technique, he said. During the sports awards distribution function yesterday, Chief Minister had felicitated Rio Para Olympic medallist Deepa Malik with a cash award of Rs 40 lakh, Devendra Jhanjharia with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh, Mariappan Thangavelu with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh, Varun Singh Bhati with a cash award of Rs 25 lakh and Olympic bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik with a cash award of Rs 25 lakh. Indian women’s hockey team members Anuradha Devi, P Susheela Chanu, Renuka Yadav and L Felli (all from Madhya Pradesh State Women’s Hockey Academy) were felicitated with cash awards of Rs 5 lakh each.