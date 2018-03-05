South Africa vs Australia: David Warner, Quinton de Kock indulge in fiery verbal spat; watch video to find out what happened

David Warner was finally ushered away by Australian captain Steve Smith. (Screengrab)

A CCTV footage that surfaced online on Monday shows Australian players restraining David Warner. But why? On day four of the first Test between the two sides, Warner and South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock got involved in a heated conversa at tea. An altercation broke out following cheerful celebrations by Kangaroos after the run-out of AB de Villiers. Emotions appeared to have boiled over as the players made their way to their respective dressing rooms with Warner seen launching a fiery tirade at De Kock.

In the CCTV footage, players from both teams can be seen climbing the stairs and moving towards their respective dressing rooms, but stop all of a sudden. The footage then shows Warner being pushed back by Usman Khawaja. Khawaja was trying to take Warner into the Australian dressing room but the latter was having none of it and tries to confront De Kock.

Khawaja was joined by Tim Paine in trying to restrain Warner, who continues to throw verbal deliveries at the South African keeper. South African captain Faf du Plessis can also be seen emerging in a towel following the ruckus.

WATCH|

Finally, it is Australian captain Steve Smith who is seen putting his deputy away from what had turned into a battleground.

“CA is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban. CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Aiden Markram led the Proteas’ fightback against the Kangaroos but could not prevent Australia from getting close to victory on the fourth day at Kingsmead. Markram played an excellent innings of 143 but SA were hanging on at 293 at the loss of nine wickets. They were 124 runs shorts of the target of 417 when the play was stopped due to bad light.