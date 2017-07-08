Sourav Ganguly vs Andrew Flintoff: That moment when former Indian skipper showed who is the real ‘Dada’ in cricket

While Ganguly will be remembered for his match-winning knocks and aggressive captaincy, that he showed Flintoff who is the real Dada in cricket. (Source: IE image)

“On the off-side, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly.” This quote by Rahul Dravid sums up the brilliant career of Sourav Ganguly that changed the way Indian cricket team used to play. Some called him ‘Prince of Calcutta’, others ‘The Maharaja’ and a few ‘The Warrior Prince’ but 15 years ago, with one incident, Sourav Ganguly proved that he is the real ‘Dada of cricket’ with whom you should never mess. 13th July 2012, a young Indian side led by Sourav Ganguly was facing a comparatively stronger England cricket team at the Lord’s in the Natwest series final.

Winning the toss, England captain Nasser Hussain decided to bat first. Riding on the centuries of Marcus Trescothick and skipper Nasser Hussain, England went on put 325 runs on the board. Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag gave India a quick start smashing 106 runs in the first 14 overs. Ganguly scored a half-century before being dismissed on the first ball of the 15th over. What followed was a complete batting collapse with India losing half its side before going past 150.

With Sachin, Dravid and Sehwag back in the hut, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh took charge. Two young players who were brought in the side by Sourav Ganguly paid back in style. They constructed a beautiful partnership and turned the match in India’s favour. Yuvraj scored 69 runs before being dismissed by Paul Collingwood while Kaif remained not out on 87.

As Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan completed the winning run, Sourav Ganguly took off his shirt at the Lord’s balcony which was a strong reply to the England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff who did the same after securing a victory against India in Mumbai. While Ganguly will be remembered for his match-winning knocks and aggressive captaincy, that he showed Flintoff who is the real Dada in cricket.