Sourav Ganguly to Anurag Thakur: Need you back in Indian cricket

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is one of the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has expressed his opinion that Indian cricket needs services of ex-BCCI president Anurag Thakur. In his reply to former BCCI chief’s birthday wish to him, Ganguly tweeted “need you back in Indian cricket”. Sourav Ganguly, who turned 45 yesterday, received a wish from Thakur, after which he replied expressing his strong view of Indian cricket. “Dear @SGanguly99 birthday ?? greetings! Wish you a lovely time w/ friends & family, may you continue to inspire our budding cricketers!” Thakur wrote on Twitter. In his reply, Ganguly said, “dear Anurag thank u so much … need u back in Indian cricket”.

The exchange happened despite the fact that the former BCCI boss was removed as the president of the board after the Supreme Court said that he had committed an offence by asking for the intervention of International Cricket Council (ICC) through a letter in his effort to allegedly stop implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations. Board secretary Ajay Shirke was also relieved from his duties because of same reason in January this year.

The board is currently under the control of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the top court. The CoA is presided by Vinod Rai, managing director of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye and former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Diana Edulji and other administrators.

In the meantime, fans of Sourav Ganguly have expressed a wish to name the upcoming metro station in Kolkata’s Behala locality in his name, PTI said. “As it’s a Railway project we will write to the ministry and approach (BJP MP) Babul Supriyo,” Ratan Haldar of Sourav Ganguly Fan Club was quoted as saying by the agency.