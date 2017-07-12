Sourav Ganguly put one condition for appointing Ravi Shastri as head coach; here is what he wanted

Appointment of Zaheer Khan was used to crack the deal with Sourav Ganguly. (Source: PTI)

After many rumours, speculations and drama, the Board of Control for Cricket in India finally appointed Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian cricket team on Tuesday evening. The decision was taken by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that includes Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. The committee also appointed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach while Rahul Dravid was roped in as a batting consultant for foreign tours.

Even though most people saw Ravi Shastri’s appointment coming due to the strong recommendation of captain Virat Kohli, they were curious to know what convinced Sourav Ganguly to take this decision after his spat with Shastri last year. A BCCI source, however, has given a better insight of the decision. He told PTI that appointment of Zaheer Khan was used to crack the deal with Ganguly. “Sourav was brought around and convinced about Ravi after it was agreed that Zaheer would be made the bowling coach. Zaheer is such a name that no one could have possibly objected to due to his repertoire of knowledge and a fantastic relation with the current crop,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Interestingly, Zaheer was always a leader of the bowling attack even during his playing days. He was probably the best captain India never had and was praised for his leadership skills in the Indian Premier League as well. The source further added, “Khan is a contemporary cricketer who assumed the mentoring role to a young fast bowling unit even during his playing days with India. His inputs will be of immense value to our young fast bowlers, who have shown tremendous potential in the last couple of years.”

Whatever might have happened behind the closed doors, at the end of the day, it was a win-win situation for Indian cricket. The trio of Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid bring in a lot of experience with them and also share a good bond with the current crop. These appointments might help Indian cricket in reaching new heights.