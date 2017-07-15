Sourav Ganguly gets 80 feet tall statue at Balurghat Stadium; shares pic with witty caption

The statue was inaugurated by Ganguly himself who later posted its image on his Twitter handle with a witty caption. (Sourav Ganguly/Twitter)

As a tribute to the legendary Indian captain, an eighty feet bronze statue of Sourav Ganguly was placed at the primary entryway of the Balurghat Stadium in West Bengal. The statue was inaugurated by Ganguly himself who later posted its image on his Twitter handle with a witty caption. “Looks like me..,” wrote Ganguly on his Twitter handle. The inauguration ceremony was initially scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to former Indian captain’s unavailability. Ganguly was present in England as a commentator for the ICC Champions Trophy so the ceremony was postponed.

The statue is a tribute to the world class player and legend Sourav Ganguly from Balurghat South Dinajpur district sports association. Dada thanked Gautam Goswami, secretary of South Dinajpur district sports association and people of Balurghat. At the event, Goswami praised Ganguly for his contribution to Indian cricket and added that this statue will act as inspiration for the people of Bengal.

“We believe Sourav Ganguly is not only an icon in Bengal, he has been an inspiration to every human being for his sheer determination which finally made him victorious against all odds in Indian cricket. That is why we have decided to set up his statue at the main gate of Balurghat Stadium not only to publicise him, but we want the sports persons all over the north Bengal who will be coming to this stadium, must watch it and get inspired,” he was quoted saying by Circle of Cricket.

With this, Sourav Ganguly who is currently the head of Bengal Cricket Association became the first Indian cricketer player who has been respected in such a way. He is regarded as one of the best captains in Indian cricket