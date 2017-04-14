Singapore Open Superseries 2017 LIVE: P V Sindhu faces Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin

Sidhu has won all her Singapore Open matches in 3 games and although she has made amazing comebacks, showing great resilience, it might not suffice against Marin.

Rio Olympics finalists, Spain’s Carolina Marin and India’s P V Sindhu will be crossing paths at the Singapore Open Quarterfinals on Friday. This comes after less than two weeks following their clash at the India Open finals. Sindhu has been in peak form, and she had displayed it during the India Open and Carolina Marin had no answers to her smashes whatsoever. This was Sindhu’s second consecutive victory over Spaniard after their clash in the finals of the Rio Olympics, where Marin had come back from a loss in the first set to win the gold in the 3 set match. Although, it just be remembered that both the players have been suffering from recurring niggles ever since the Olympics got concluded hasn’t attained complete fitness ever since. Sidhu has won all her Singapore Open matches in 3 games and although she has made amazing comebacks, showing great resilience, it might not suffice against Marin, who has been showing signs of brilliance that won her the Olympic gold medal.