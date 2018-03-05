Shubhankar Sharma, the new Indian prodigy, is on the verge of creating history; here’s why

The 21-year-old is two ahead of some of the biggest names in the game and a win would make him the youngest player to win a WGC event. (Twitter)

Golfer Shubhankar Sharma turned tables at the World Golf Championships by venturing into a territory unknown to Indian golfers, until now. He upstaged one of the biggest names in the history of golf to maintain his overnight two-shot lead following the third round of the WGC. Shubhankar became the first Indian to hold a 54-hole lead in the World Golf Championship. The 21-year-old is two ahead of some of the biggest names in the game and a win would make him the youngest player to win a WGC event.

That, however, is not the only reason that would propel this Indian into the record books. While a victory for Shubhankar would outdo Patrick Reed’s 2014 WGC Mexico Championship win at 23 years, it would also make him the second player to win on his PGA Tour debut. The last time that happened was at the 1988 Western Open when Jim Benepe emerged as the winner. That, notably, was eight years before Shubhankar was born.

Previously the best position for an Indian at the WGC was Tied-1st for Jeev Milkha Singh. In 2010, Arjun Atwal carried a 3-shot lead in the ultimate round in the Wyndham Championships. More recently it was Anirban Lahiri who carried a four-shot lead in the final round of the 2016 CIMB Classic. Unfortunately, he failed to Tied-third at the end.

Phil Mickelson, who has not won since the 2013 British Open was paired with Shubhankar. Just before the match in a brief encounter with Major winner and Hall of Famer, Mickelson mistook him for a fan or journalist and waved off at him at the practice green. But he soon realized his mistake and apologised. While Mickelson is 41, Shubhankar is as young as 21 years.

Shubhankar has been enjoying some superstar company of late and he says its almost like watching a TV. Shubhankar said how he remembers Rory winning the US Open and that inspired him so much that he didn’t sleep. It’s a great thing to see Dustin strike the ball and that motivates him to play even better. For Shubhankar, winning the match could be a career-changing feat for him since the paycheque is a whopping USD 1.7 million.