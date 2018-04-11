Shreyasi Singh wins Gold in women’s double-trap at Commonwealth Games 2018

CWG 2018: Shreyasi Singh won Gold medal in women’s double-trap. (Source: IE)

Commonwealth Games 2018: Shooter Shreyasi Singh added to India’s medal tally in Commonwealth Games 2018 on Wednesday by winning Gold medal in women’s double-trap. This was India’s first medal on the 7th day of CWG 2018 at Gold Coast. It was also nation’s 12th Gold medal in the tournament, strengthening its position on the number 3 spot in the medal’s tally. Shreyasi edged out Australia’s Emma Cox in a shoot-off with a score of 96+2. The Indian progressed with scores of 24, 25, 22 and 25 in four rounds and registered the same total with the scores of 23, 28, 27 and 18.

India would have got another medal in the same event but unfortunately, Singh’s compatriot Varsha Varman narrowly missed out on a bronze by finishing at 12th spot. This is the third time when Shreyasi Singh is representing India at the Commonwealth Games. She had taken part in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi as well as the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

However, she had not won any medal, finishing sixth in trap event and fifth in trap team event in her first Games but showed significant improvement as she won an individual silver medal in double trap.

Previoulsy, she had won a Bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon in the double trap team event, where she was participating along with Shagun Chowdhary and Varsha Varman. Last year, she had come second at the double trap event at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

(To Be Updated)