Shooting fraternity calls GST exemption fair and progressive

The Indian shooting fraternity today welcomed the government’s decision to exempt imported sports equipment from the ambit of GST, with the National Rifle Association of India calling the move “fair” and progressive”.

The Indian shooting fraternity today welcomed the government’s decision to exempt imported sports equipment from the ambit of GST, with the National Rifle Association of India calling the move “fair” and progressive”. Yesterday, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the government’s decision to exempt imported sports goods of specific nature from the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) ambit will be a big boost for the country’s sportspersons of “outstanding eminence”. NRAI president Raninder Singh thanked all those who backed the move, including Rathore, the Finance Ministry and NRAI vice-president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who ran a prolonged campaign to remove GST on sporting equipment.

Thanks to the move, the shooters are now exempted from the payment of GST on their imports. The NRAI chief expressed his “sincere thanks to the Honourable Minister of Sports Col. RVS Rathore and Sh. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (MP) Senior Vice President of the NRAI, for having ensured that this goal was achieved”. The NRAI said it was a positive development that shall help and further nurture the shooting sport in India.

“Finally, NRAI also takes this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Finance & the GST Council of India in arriving at this fair, just, & progressive decision,” the shooting federation said in a statement. Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang tweeted, “The move to cut down GST on import of equipment will immensely help sports people like us in procuring our guns and ammunition. Thank you @narendramodi @arunjaitley @Ra_THORe @Media_SAI.”