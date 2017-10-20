Shocking! Sreesanth says he can play for some other country after BCCI snub

Irked by Kerala High Court’s decision to resume the lifetime ban which was imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth hinted that he might play for any other country. (ANI)

Irked by Kerala High Court’s decision to resume the lifetime ban which was imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth hinted that he might play for any other country. Sreesanth pointed out that the BCCI had banned him from playing in India, not ICC and, therefore, he is free to play for any other country as he only has a maximum of six more years left to play, reported ANI. Speaking at an event in Dubai, he said,”BCCI has imposed the ban, not ICC. If not India, I can play for any other country, because I am 34 now and I can only play for maximum six more years. As a person who loves cricket, I want to play cricket. And not only that, BCCI is a private firm; it is only us who say that this is the Indian team, but you know BCCI is a private body after all.”

After the decision, Sreesanth took to Twitter and said,”This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me?what about real culprits?What about Chennai super kings? And what about Rajasthan ?.” He added that he will not go down without giving a fight. “Anyway all I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes in me..I will keep fighting and make sure I don’t give up..Thanks a lot for all the support Nd encouragement given so far. I assure u all that I’m not giving up..I will Keep at it..Nd alwys believe.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a division bench of the Kerala High Court had restored the lifetime ban that was imposed on him by BCCI in connection with the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal. The division bench chaired by Chief Justice allowed the appeal filed by the BCCI and held that there is no violation of natural justice against the cricketer, reported ANI. Earlier, the BCCI had appealed to the Division Bench of Kerala High Court against lifting the lifetime ban on the pacer.

A single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court had earlier passed an order that the bowler’s life-ban be lifted. The court had also dropped all the charges against Sreesanth after he filed a plea challenging the life ban imposed on him.