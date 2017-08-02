Neymar tells his teammates he plans to leave, La Liga president Javier Tebas says will block PSG deal

FC Barcelona superstar Neymar’s potential move to French giants PSG took a step further. (Reuters)

FC Barcelona superstar Neymar’s potential move to French giants PSG took a step further after the Catalans confirmed that the Brazilian forward had told his team-mates that he plans to leave as per The Guardian report. Furthermore, the club took to Twitter and said,”Neymar Jr hasn’t trained on Wednesday with the permission of the coach #FCBlive.” Notably, PSG is ready to meet the Barcelona striker of release clause of €222 (£198m). If the deal is struck between the two clubs, Neymar will become the world’s most expensive player taking over Paul Pogba who was bought by Manchester United for €105m from Juventus last year. As per the Guardian report, a contract of five-years for the Brazilian is already ready and just needs to be signed by him. The report also quoted Barcelona as saying that Neymar had left the training ground 30 minutes after arriving on Wednesday.

Amidst all the speculations La Liga has hinted that it would be reluctant to sign off a move for Neymar to PSG. The Guardian also quoted the league’s president Javier Tebas who in an interview with Mundo Deportiva said,”We will [make a complaint about PSG] because they infringe Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules and also the European Union’s competition rules. We will make a complaint to Uefa and if they don’t do anything we will take it to the competition tribunals in Switzerland and Brussels. And, from there, we don’t rule out going through the courts in France and Spain.” He added,”Two months ago I met the president of PSG at La Liga’s offices and I told him what we were going to do and the reasons why. He was angry with me and said that he did not understand. We have a relationship [through Qatar sports channel BeIn] for Spanish football, but La Liga must defend our clubs in these situations.”

Notably, as per the Guardian report, Uefa said that they have not received any complaint but would look into the matter if the transfer goes ahead. The governing body said,”PSG must respect financial fair play rules as do all other clubs in Europe. They must demonstrate that they do not have losses of more than €30m over three years.”