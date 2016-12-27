Shocked at Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala’s appointment as IOA’s Life President, Vijay Goel vows action

Suresh Kalmadi, (R) 2010 Commonwealth Games scam accused and Abhay Chautala, another corruption-tainted official, were made the life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday. (PTI)

Over the appointment of former IABF President Abhay Singh Chautala and ex-IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi as life presidents of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Union Sports Minister, Vijay Goel, today, said that he was shocked by the resolution passed by IOA. Citing that both appointed for the top post of IOA are facing serious corruption charges, the Sports Minister stated that the government will seek a report from the sports body and will be taking appropriate action following that.

In a significant move, the IOA, today, appointed Suresh Kalmadi, who was associated with the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, as the life president. Along with Kalmadia, Abhay Singh Chautala had also been appointed for the top post. Chautala served as president of the Indian Olympic Association from December 2012 to February 2014, when IOA was suspended by the parent body, International Olympic Committee.

However, IOA sources had confirmed that the appointments were made out of a unanimous decision and has been done as a part of tradition. The IOA sources further claimed that the resolution for their appointment was moved by Joint Secretary Rakesh Gupta and were agreed by 150 people who were a part of the meeting.

having served as an IOA president from 1996 to 2011, Kalmadia had been jailed for 10 months for having alleged connection with the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal. Kalmadia had also been the president of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) for 13 years from 2000 to 2013 and was also made the Life President of the Asian athletic body, last year.