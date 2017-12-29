Shikhar Dhawan’s wife, son not allowed to board Emirates flight; southpaw blasts airline on Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan with his son. (Source: Twitter)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan’s South Africa tour has got off to a disastrous start. The Delhi batsman got his ankle injured even before leaving India, making him doubtful for the first Test starting on January 5. Now, Dhawan’s family was forced to stay back in the United Arab Emirates following documentation issues with the airline he was flying with. A frustrated Dhawan took to Twitter and blasted Emirates airline by calling it ‘absolutely unprofessional’.

According to Dhawan’s tweet, he was on his way to South Africa, travelling with his wife and kids from Mumbai, with a stopover at Dubai. At the Dubai International Airport, the airline authorities asked the Indian star to produce birth certificates as well as other related documents for his kids, which weren’t available at that time.

“1/2.Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told that my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment,’ Dhawan said in his first tweet.

He added asked the airline why he wasn’t informed about these documents earlier and also accused one employee of being rude. “2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all,” the southpaw added in another tweet.

This wasn’t the first time when Emirates has come under the scanner for an alleged case of mismanagement involving a cricketer. Only a few hours back, Kevin Pietersen, in a full-blown rant on Twitter, complained about how the airliner had forgotten to pick him up for his flight: adding that he had lost his baggage in the process.

“1. YOU FORGET TO PICK ME UP FOR MY FLIGHT. 2. YOU’VE JUST LEFT ALL MY LUGGAGE IN DUBAI. How do I work on international TV in a few hours with no clothes? 1st Class FULL paying passenger & PLATINUM member. @emirates @EmiratesSupport @Busta569 ????????????????????????????????????????,” the former England batsman wrote.