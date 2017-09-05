Shikhar Dhawan’s touching tweet is breaking the internet; how this power-hitter turned soft; it will melt your heart

Shikhar Dhawan on Monday took to Twitter and uploaded an image with his mother and said that she is recovering well. (Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan on Monday took to Twitter and uploaded an image with his mother and said that she is recovering well. He said,”‘Mom is recovering… Her health is much better than before. Thank you every1 fr your support ????????????????.” Dhawan had missed out the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka so as to tend his ailing mother. Nevertheless, India did not really feel his absence as the team white-washed Sri Lanka with a big victory on Sunday. Notably, Dhawan is also out for the upcoming one-off T20I that will be played between India and Sri Lanka.

Gabbar, as he is called by his team-mates, was brought back into the squad for the first time in the ICC Champions Trophy after nearly an year. Although the decision was criticized by many, Dhawan had shut them up with his performances and ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer. He was in blistering form even in the subsequent series against West Indies and now Sri Lanka. He marked his Test comeback with a century against Sri Lanka. Dhawan was picked for two of the three Tests and scored centuries in both.

In the very next ODI series against Sri Lanka, Dhawan played a marvelous knock of 132 in the first match. In the second match, he missed out on a half -century and did not really do much in the third and fourth ODI.

In the fifth ODI, he was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane but the substitution did not really play well as Rahane went cheap. But despit the initial blow of Rohit Sharma and Rahane, Virat Kohli’s captain knock and contribution from Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav helped India cruise to a 5-0 series win.