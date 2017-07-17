Shikhar Dhawan replaces injured Murali Vijay in Team India for Test series against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka 2017 series: Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Murali Vijay in the Test team. (Source: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Shikhar Dhawan’s name to replace injured opener Murali Vijay for the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Vijay was initially picked in the squad and was the first choice opener along with KL Rahul. However, as he failed to recover from the injury, Dhawan has been roped in to replace him. The southpaw was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy where he took India to final and also performed well against West Indies in the last Test series.

It was reported that Murali Vijay will miss the series due to a wrist injury that occurred during the Test series against Australia last year. Vijay complained of pain in his right wrist while playing a preparatory match and the BCCI medical team has advised him to continue his rehabilitation programme. He had also missed this year’s Indian Premier League due to this injury. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday named Shikhar Dhawan as the replacement for injured Murali Vijay in the Test team, which is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series,” BCCI said in a media release.

Here is the India vs Sri Lanka Series 2017 Full Match Schedule:

Warm-up matches

July 21 at 10 AM (IST)

July 22 at 10 AM (IST)

Test series

1st Test: July 26 to 30 in Kandy at 10 AM (IST)

2nd Test: Aug 4 to 8 in Galle at 10 AM (IST)

3rd Test: Aug 12 to 16 in Colombo at 10 AM (IST)

ODI series

1st ODI: Aug 20 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: Aug 24 in Dambulla (Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: Aug 27 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM (IST)

4th ODI: Aug 30 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM (IST)

5th ODI: Sept 3 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

T20 game

Sept 6 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 7:00 PM (IST)

Here is the complete squad for the tour:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, M Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.