Shikhar Dhawan professes love for son on Twitter; this sure will bring tears to your eyes; Watch Video

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most active users of social media amongst Indian cricketers and he never fails to announce his love for his son Zoraver. Dhawan keeps posting pictures and videos of himself spending quality time with his son and this time he shared a very emotional video of Zoraver. But interestingly this time it was Zoraver who expressed his love for his daddy in an interesting style which Dhawan put before the world. The video that Dhawan shared on Twitter shows Zoraver waiting for his father to appear on TV during the second ODI against New Zeland on Wednesday in which he was playing. As the video played, Zoraver can be seen pointing toward his father when he appeared on the TV set. The Indian opener captioned the video and said,”Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se zoraver mujhe dhoondh rha hai. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain. luv u.”

Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se zoraver mujhe dhoondh rha hai. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain.luv u ???? pic.twitter.com/BhFWr0rFyw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 26, 2017

Dhawan played a brilliant 68 run knock and built a solid base for Virat Kolhi led team. His crucial fifty helped India level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Dhawan had hit five boundaries and two sixes with a strike rate of 80.95. India defeated New Zeland by 6 wickets courtesy Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand had struggled a lot while facing the Indian bowlers. Bhuvneswhar performed outstandingly well, taking 3 wickets. Bhuvi and Jasprit Bumrah picked up five wickets between them to strangle New Zealand to 230. The action now shifts to Kanpur where both the teams will give their all to win the series.