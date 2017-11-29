Shane Watson plays cricket with WWE superstar John Cena, says ‘only the best bats for this champion!’

Shane Watson and John Cena after playing cricket. (Source: Twitter)

The seventh season of Big Bash League will start on December 9 with the first match between Sydney and Melbourne being played at North Sydney Oval stadium. Most Australian and overseas players are busy practising for the tournament but the former Aussie vice-captain and current skipper of the Sydney Thunders found a unique way of preparing for the clash against Melbourne Renegades on December 9. Instead of doing the regular nets with his team, the 36-year old had to teach WWE superstar John Cena how to play a cricket.

Yes, you read it right. Actually, Cena is in Australia to promote his upcoming movie ‘Ferdinand’ and decided to try a hand at cricket. The 16-time World Champion, however, found himself struggling. In a tweet, Cena wrote, “Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent…” Watson, who was teaching Cena a thing or two about the sport, also shared an image on Twitter, in which he was seen giving some batting tips to the wrestler. The all-rounder, in the tweet, said, “Awesome day with @JohnCena. Only the best bats for this champion!”

Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent… U????C????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/stIOqDeKoW — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 29, 2017

Here are the tweets by John Cena and Shane Watson – notably, Sydney Thunders remained confident in his abilities as a sportsperson. In a tweet, the Big Bash side said that it is confident that Cena can hit the ball big. “We’re pretty sure @JohnCena could hit a few sixes in the @BBL for the @ThunderNation,” read a tweet from Sydney Thunder’s official Twitter handle.

The 7th season of The tournament will continue till February 4, 2018. Watson, who will lead the side once again this year, will be eager to start off this year’s campaign with a win, especially with the Thunders getting a wooden spoon in the last season – for the fourth time!