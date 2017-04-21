Shahid Afridi thanks Team India for the ‘superstar’ Virat Kohli inspired farewell gift

Addressing his tweet to Virat Kohli, Afridi thanked the entire Indian team. He called Kohli a superstar and hoped to see the Indian captain soon. (PTI)

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Friday took to social networking side Twitter to thank the entire Indian team for presenting him with a farewell gift. Addressing his tweet to Virat Kohli, Afridi thanked the entire Indian team. He called Kohli a superstar and hoped to see the Indian captain soon. Earlier, in an overwhelming show of sportsmanship and respect, the Indian cricket team had sent the former international cricketer a special gift on his retirement, according to PTI. The concerned special gift was an Indian One Day International (ODI) team jersey of Virat Kohli with the No. 18 on the back, signed by all the players of the Indian team.

Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli. Respect superstar, hope to see you soon ???? pic.twitter.com/DGz8aMs1Xv — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 21, 2017



A Pakistani journalist had uploaded the picture of the jersey on Twitter where Kohli had written, “Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you”. The jersey has the signatures of Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, among other players, PTI had reported.

Also watch:

The 37-year-old Shahid Afridi had bid farewell to International cricket after a 21-year career in February, earlier this year, when he had announced his retirement from T20 internationals. Afridi had already retired from Test and One Day matches. Afridi had shot to fame in his very second match for Pakistan as a 16-year-old, who scored the-then fastest century against Sri Lanka in 1996. Afridi had recently been announced as one of the Champion Ambassadors for the Champions Trophy 2017, which is to be organised in the United Kingdom from June 1 to June 18.