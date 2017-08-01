Shahid Afridi gets a signed bat from Virat Kohli; find out why

This time it was Indian captain Virat Kohli who took a step towards peace and goodwill by donating a signed bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation. (PTI).

It has been a while that India and Pakistan have been busy with the cross-border dispute but this has never stopped the cricket players from both the countries to have a warm feelings towards each other. Earlier, last month during the Champions Trophy Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed took to Twitter to express his gratitude and joy when former Indian captain MS Dhoni got a picture clicked with Ahmed’s sons. Then it was Pakistan Women team bowler Kainat Imtiaz who took to Instagram to express her happiness after meeting her childhood idol and Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

This time it was Indian captain Virat Kohli who took a step towards peace and goodwill by donating a signed bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation. Afridi then took to Twitter to post the picture of the bat and thanked the 28-year old Indian captain for his ‘kind gesture’. Former Pakistan captain said,”Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone.” Kohli replied by saying,” You’re most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events. ☺️ #HopeNotOut.”

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 1, 2017

You’re most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events. ☺️ #HopeNotOut http://t.co/Rv1NNPJGC5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 1, 2017

Some of the auction items at SAF London Fundraising event #HopeNotOut #SAFGlobal pic.twitter.com/ksGg8fXNVs — S Afridi Foundation (@SAFoundationN) July 30, 2017

As per Indian Express report, Virat Kohli has not for the first time donated to the foundation that works for the less privileged. He previously has sent signed jerseys to the Pakistan opener that said,”To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you. The organisation has previously helped raise money for water and hospital projects in Pakistan, among other things.