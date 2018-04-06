Shahid Afridi at it again! Says will never play in IPL, forgets he was part of T20 league in 2008

Back in 2012, Afridi had said that the IPL was the best organised foreign league and the best league in T20format worldwide. (PTI)

Days after being slammed by a number of present and former Indian cricketers and other personalities over his comments on Kashmir, the former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is at it again. Defending his comments, the cricketer said he won’t play in the IPL even if he gets an opportunity in the future. “Even if they call me, I won’t go to the IPL. My PSL is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don’t have any need for the IPL. I’m not interested in it and never was,” the cricketer was quoted as saying by Pakpassion.net.

Back in 2012, Afridi had said that the IPL was the best organised foreign league and the best league in T20format worldwide. Afridi, who was part of Deccan Chargers in the 2008 season of the IPL, had said that even though he played in the T20 league just once, he enjoyed the experience.

Taking to Twitter recently after security forces killed 12 terrorists in Kashmir, he had said that “innocents” were shot down.

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other international bodies and why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” Afridi had tweeted.

After his tweet, he was criticised by a number of former and present cricketers and also from other walks of life.

“As an Indian, you want to express what is best for your nation & my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure,” Indian skipper Virat Kohli said. “But having said that, it’s a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues and the intricacies of it I don’t engage in it but definitely, your priority stays with your nation.”

“It is obvious that we have capable people to manage our country, run our country. No outsider needs to tell us what we need to do,” The Indian Express quoted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as saying in Mumbai.