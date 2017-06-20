Shah Rukh Khan, GMR Sports now own South Africa T20 franchises

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan already owns KKR franchise in IPL and Trinidad and Tobago in West Indies.

With South Africa soon going to have T20 tournament of its own, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who already owns KKR franchise in IPL and Trinidad and Tobago in West Indies, has been named as the owner of the Cape Town franchise. Another IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils’ owner GMR Sports has also won ownership of Johannesburg-based franchise, the cricbuzz.com has said.

Owners of PSL franchises Qalandars and Zalmi, Fawad Rana and Javed Afridi, bagged the ownership of Durban and Benoni respectively. Osman Osman, a businessman based in South Africa was also named as the of the Pretoria franchise.

To be called the Global T20 League, The Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named two franchises each from IPL , PSL and two businessmen as among owners of the eight franchises, the report added. As per it, owners of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils have decided to expand their base in south Africa as as also owners of Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi from PSL.

“EY (previously known as Ernst & Young) ran the team owner selection process to ensure integrity, compliance and due diligence was followed throughout the process by both CSA and potential owners,” a release said.

According to CSA president Chris Nenzani, the competition for ownership was tough as the association received not less than 150 Expressions of Interest (EOI) from across the globe, PTI said.

“We are certain that our final eight owners have the perfect combination of strategic insight and passion needed to make the first T20 Global League a complete success,” he was quoted as saying by news agency. “The announcement of the team owners is a key milestone to successfully launch our T20 Global League, ” CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat was also quoted as saying.