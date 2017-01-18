Set back for Amir Khan, alleged ‘sex tape’ leaked!

Pakistani Boxer Amir Khan’s alleged sex tape leaked online. Source: Reuters

British Professional Boxer seems to be in trouble, after an ‘alleged’ video of the former world champion, Amir Khan surfaced on the internet that shows the boxer in a compromising position. The video of the boxer that has been deemed as ‘X-rated’ shows that the boxer was pleasring himself while on video chat on Skype with a woman that was not his wife. Although the timeline of the video and further authentication shows that the video was made a few weeks after the Khan’s wedding to Faryal Makhdoom in 2013.

The girl in the video allegedly is an American model from the United States of America and the boxer had a fling with the model in 2010 before he got engaged to Faryal. He has repeatedly been accused of cheating on his wife multiple times in the last few years.

According to media reports, Amir Khan’s wife has seen the video and is absolutely disgusted by it.