SC restrains N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI Special General Meeting

The Supreme Court today restrained former BCCI president N Srinivasan and cricket administrator Niranjan Shah from attending the Special General Meeting (SGM) of the BCCI scheduled to be held on July 26. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said that the SGM shall be attended only by the office bearers of the state cricket associations.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said that all the associations shall implement the recommendations of Justice R M Lodha committee as far as “practicable barring issues raised pertaining to membership, selectors, number of votes” which will be debated before the apex court.

The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on August 18 and said it would consider two issues — the implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations as far as practicable by the state associations as well as the names to fill up the vacancies in the apex court-appointed committee of administrators.