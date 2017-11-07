Satya Nadella reveals his favourite Indian cricketer and it’s not Virat Kohli!

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in India. (Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who is currently in India opened up about his love for cricket on Tuesday afternoon. Nadella revealed his favourite Indian cricketer and it may surprise a lot of people that it’s not Virat Kohli. The Microsoft boss believes that Ravichandran Ashwin is the best player among the current lot. Nadella looked highly impressed with Ashwin’s variation and said, “I think R Ashwin is someone who can bowl six different balls in an over, with his variety of balls.”

Talking about the Indian skipper during his interaction with Times of India, Nadella said that Virat Kohli is someone whom he admires. He added that if he does not find time with his hectic schedule to follow cricket, he is somehow up to date with the happenings. “Unfortunately I don’t have time, but I follow it through Cricinfo quite a bit, I love Test cricket. I think Virat Kohli is someone who is very special,” Nadella was quoted as saying. He praised the current Indian pace attack by calling it awesome. “Their (Team India’s) fielding, the athleticism, the professionalism, is something else. It is fantastic to see the Indians play like Australians,” Nadella said while praising Team India.

Apart from this, the Microsoft CEO looked like a huge fan of Indian opener Rohit Sharma as well. Nadella said that Rohit reminds him of former Indian legend VVS Laxman. “I love watching Rohit Sharma play, you know that follow through of his, his cover drives. He reminds me of VVS Laxman. When he (Rohit) is on song, I think he is just glorious to watch,” he further commented.

Nadella is in India to take part in India Today enclave along with promoting his book ‘Hit Refresh – The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone which will soon be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The English edition was launched on September 26, 2017 and has been on bestseller lists since.