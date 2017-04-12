Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate seventh marriage anniversary today

The couple is going to celebrate the day along with their family, relatives and friends.

Tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik are celebrating their year of togetherness today, a report by duniyanews.tv has said. They had tied the knot on the same date in 2010. As per the report, the couple is going to celebrate the day along with their family, relatives and friends.

Yesterday, the Pakistani cricketer had dedicated his Man of the Match Award after the third ODI against West Indies to his wife Sania Mirza. He had scored a match-winning ton to help his team win by six wickets and ensure his side continued run winning run in ODI series and a two-decade-long unbeaten run against the Carribeans in the format.

Malik wished his wife on Twitter, dedicating his performance award to her. He wrote, “Happy anniversary Sania. My award is dedicated to you for showing me the power of dreams and here we are celebrating our 7 years MA!”

Shoaib had scored 101 runs which included two sixes and ten fours helped him to win both the ‘Man of the Match’ and ‘Man of the Series’ awards. He and Mohammad Hafeez took visitors to 236 in reply to the 233 for nine of the home side. Pakistan reached the target in 44th over and avoided any dramatic close to the innings.

After the feat, Sania Mirza wished her husband on social media and wrote, “Yay Shoaib, well done.”

Recently, she had come down heavily on sections of the media, next day after denying the service tax evasion in response to notices issued by the Central Board of Excise and Customs, for choosing to focus on the negative news instead of her her performance in Qatar Open, in which she was playing.