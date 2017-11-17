Sandeep Yadav banned for four years for failing dope test

Tainted wrestler Narsingh Yadav’s former roommate Sandeep Tulsi Yadav, who had also failed the dope test last year, has been handed a four-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the NADA. (Representative photo: Reuters)

Tainted wrestler Narsingh Yadav’s former roommate Sandeep Tulsi Yadav, who had also failed the dope test last year, has been handed a four-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the NADA. “Yes, Sandeep has been banned for four years by the NADA ADDP for failing the dope test last year,” a top Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official told PTI. Days after Narsingh had failed his dope test last year ahead of the Rio Olympics, his sparring partner and roommate Sandeep also failed the test conducted by the NADA. The two wrestlers were roommates at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sonepat and both of them tested positive for methandienone, an anabolic steroid. The tests were conducted on June 25 last year. Narsingh was ousted from the Olympics last year and slapped with a four-year ban for flunking a dope test after Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) overturned the clean chit given to him by the NADA. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had appealed against the NADA all-clear to Narsingh at the CAS, three days ahead of his scheduled opening bout at the Rio Games.