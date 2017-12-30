Sakshi Malik qualifies for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Olympian Sakshi Malik. (ANI)

Olympian Sakshi Malik on Saturday qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the 62kg weight category. The CWG are scheduled to be held in Gold Coast, Australia between April 4 and 15, 2018. The selection trial for the Indian women wrestling team for participation in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, Kyrgyzstan and 2018 Commonwealth Games was held in STC, Lucknow. The others who qualified for the two tournaments are Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57Kg), Babita Kumari (54 kg), Divya Karan (68Kg) and Kiran (76Kg).

Yesterday, double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar also qualified for the Commonwealth after defeating Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category.