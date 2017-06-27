Sakshi Dhoni steals show with her boys at Dwayne Bravo dinner party for Indian cricketers

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Dwayne Bravo. (Source: Instagram)

After a successful Champions Trophy outing recently where the Indian cricket team made it to the finals, the Virat Kohli-led team is now having a great time in the West Indies. India dominated the first ODI before it was washed out and registered a thumping 105-run victory in the second ODI. After the match, some of the Indian players visited West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s house for dinner and going by the pictures they posted on social media platforms, had a gala time. Shikhar tweeted a photo, captioned, “Had a great time at @DJBravo47 house. @ajinkyarahane88 @imVkohli.”

However, it was former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi who stole the show. Sakshi shared an image with Shikhar Dhawan and Dwayne Bravo’s son on Instagram. “My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr !” she captioned the image. While the two boys are seen making funny faces in the picture, Sakshi is enjoying their company. Bravo was an important part of the Chennai Super Kings side in the Indian Premier League and has always shared a good bond with MS Dhoni.

My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781 A post shared by Dwayne Bravo (@djbravo47) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

The former West Indies captain is not a part of the squad for this series. He last played an ODI for his country in October 2014 and uploaded a picture on Instagram captioned, “It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781”. The current Indian captain Virat Kohli who featured in Bravo’s song ‘Chalo, Chalo’, which had many other cricketers like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Michael Hussey and Irfan Pathan also attended the dinner.

India has taken a lead of 1-0 in the five-match ODI series. The Third match of the series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 30. For all live cricket score and updates, follow FinancialExpress.com.