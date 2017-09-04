Saina Nehwal and Gopichand reunite; thanked Vimal Kumar for his support

Saina Nehwal on Monday announced that she is getting back with legendary shuttler and coach Pullela Gopichand. (Reuters)

She has also split from current coach Vimal Kumar after a three-year association. During the tenure Nehwal climbed to top of the women’s rankings. The Olympic bronze medallist took to Twitter to break the news and said,”For a while I’ve been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir, and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again. At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals. I’m also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped reach world no.1 in the rankings. And also helped me win two world championships medal silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 along with many super series titles.” She further asked for support from her fans and said,”I m very happy to b back home and train in Hyderabad ????????keep supporting friends ????????.”

Hi friends I wanted to share some news with everyone . ???????? — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

For a while I’ve been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again . At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

I’m also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped reach world no.1 in the rankings .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

And also helped me win two world championships medal silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 along with many super series titles .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

I m very happy to b back home and train in Hyderabad ????????keep supporting friends ???????? — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

Earlier, on August 31, after being felicitated by Sports Minister Vijay Goel, Saina Nehwal said that she was sure to win a medal at World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Saina returned with a bronze after going down 12-21 21-17 21-10 to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the semifinals.

Saina told PTI that winning the medal became even more special as it came after a career-threatening injury. She had crashed out of Rio 2016 Olympics because of a knee injury and later underwent a surgery. “It is wonderful to win a medal. It (winning a medal) becomes prestigious in World Championship or Olympics. I am lucky to have won a silver in 2015 and a bronze in 2017.”