Sachin Tendulkar teases Virender Sehwag with ulta style greetings on 39th birthday

As the minute hand of the clock struck 12 and Diwali got over, the nation geared up to celebrate the birthday of ‘Sultan of Multan’, in a manner of epaking. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Friday turned 39 and with him being the birthday boy it was sure for Twitter to get busy with his fans taking to the microblogging site to wish him. Amidst all the wishes that were pouring from across the nation, it was a message from one of his closest friends which caught the eye – none other than Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar and Sehwag are known to share a close bond with each other with the two having been openers for Team India in numerous innings. On the occasion of Sehwag’s birthday, the ‘Master Blaster’wished his former teammate in his own unique style.

Although Tendulkar pointed out the gung-ho attitude of Sehwag through his tweet and said, “Happy birthday, viru! have a great start to the new year. you’ve always done ulta of what i have told you on field. so here’s one from me?” It is the style of every word that was pure brilliance along with added quirkiness. The speciality about it was that every word in the sentence was turned upside down.

.ǝɯ ɯoɹɟ ǝuo s,ǝɹǝɥ os ˙????pןǝıɟ uo noʎ pןoʇ ǝʌɐɥ ı ʇɐɥʍ ɟo ɐʇןn ǝuop sʎɐʍןɐ ǝʌ,noʎ ˙ɹɐǝʎ ʍǝu ǝɥʇ oʇ ʇɹɐʇs ʇɐǝɹƃ ɐ ǝʌɐɥ ¡nɹıʌ ‘ʎɐpɥʇɹıq ʎddɐɥ pic.twitter.com/L1XTzhzoiU — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2017

Sehwag was known for his aggressive style of batting which tagged him as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world across all formats. The former Indian opener has two triple centuries in Test cricket – only one of four players to have done so more than once. The others on the list are Brian Lara, Chris Gayle and Sir Don Bradman, as per the Indian Express. Sehwag also scored a double century in an ODI against West Indies and was only the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to have done so.