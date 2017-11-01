  3. Sachin Tendulkar reveals secret behind VVS Laxman’s ability to score runs, Sehwag dedicates song; check very very special birthday wishes

The former Indian batsman, VVS Laxman who was also a part of India's fab four - the middle order that also included Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, is celebrating his birthday today.

Published: November 1, 2017
The former Indian batsman, VVS Laxman who was also a part of India’s fab four – the middle order that also included Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, is celebrating his birthday today. His former teammates, as well as current generation of players, are showering love on the ‘very very special’ batsman. Laxman, who is among the most respected cricketers to have graced the game, turned 43 on Wednesday. While Virender Sehwag wished his close friend in his trademark style by dedicating a song, Sachin Tendulkar had a massive secret to reveal.

Sehwag posted on Twitter that Laxman had the ability to stay calm in any situation and added ‘Chitiyan Kalaiyan’ referring to his brilliant wrist work. “Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan,” he wrote. Sachin, on the other hand, posted that Laxman used to take a shower and eat an apple before going out to bat. “Happy b’day, Lax! Shall I spill out the secret behind ur ability to score runs? Taking a shower & eating an apple before going to bat. Oops????,” he posted.

Among the current generation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote, “A great mentor, a real match-winner and one of the kindest souls around, here’s wishing @VVSLaxman281 very best on his birthday.” Rohit Sharma tweeted, “True inspiration! His crucial knocks down the order has bailed india out so many times. No one can forget his #281 in one of the historic test wins for India. Happy birthday lachi bhai @VVSLaxman281.”

Here is how others wished VVS Laxman:

Happy b’day, Lax! Shall I spill out the secret behind ur ability to score runs? Taking a shower & eating an apple before going to bat. Oops???? pic.twitter.com/DNYFNQUnAi

In his long and glorious career, Laxman played 134 Tests and scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97, notching up 17 centuries and 56 fifties. He won numerous matches for the Indian cricket team. Laxman is now part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that BCCI consults on key cricketing matters.

