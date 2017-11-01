Sachin Tendulkar reveals secret behind VVS Laxman’s ability to score runs, Sehwag dedicates song; check very very special birthday wishes

VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter)

The former Indian batsman, VVS Laxman who was also a part of India’s fab four – the middle order that also included Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, is celebrating his birthday today. His former teammates, as well as current generation of players, are showering love on the ‘very very special’ batsman. Laxman, who is among the most respected cricketers to have graced the game, turned 43 on Wednesday. While Virender Sehwag wished his close friend in his trademark style by dedicating a song, Sachin Tendulkar had a massive secret to reveal.

Sehwag posted on Twitter that Laxman had the ability to stay calm in any situation and added ‘Chitiyan Kalaiyan’ referring to his brilliant wrist work. “Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan,” he wrote. Sachin, on the other hand, posted that Laxman used to take a shower and eat an apple before going out to bat. “Happy b’day, Lax! Shall I spill out the secret behind ur ability to score runs? Taking a shower & eating an apple before going to bat. Oops????,” he posted.

Among the current generation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote, “A great mentor, a real match-winner and one of the kindest souls around, here’s wishing @VVSLaxman281 very best on his birthday.” Rohit Sharma tweeted, “True inspiration! His crucial knocks down the order has bailed india out so many times. No one can forget his #281 in one of the historic test wins for India. Happy birthday lachi bhai @VVSLaxman281.”

Here is how others wished VVS Laxman:

Happy b’day, Lax! Shall I spill out the secret behind ur ability to score runs? Taking a shower & eating an apple before going to bat. Oops???? pic.twitter.com/DNYFNQUnAi

— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 1, 2017

Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan pic.twitter.com/fYv9z2FGW1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2017

Many many happy returns of d day @VVSLaxman281 Paa G. Hav a great one ???????? pic.twitter.com/BkmNLbKzEF — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) November 1, 2017

True inspiration! His crucial knocks down the order has bailed india out so many times. No one can forget his #281 in one of the historic test wins for India. Happy birthday lachi bhai @VVSLaxman281 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 1, 2017

Many happy returns of the day @VVSLaxman281 Anna! Wishing you best of health. — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 1, 2017

Happy Birthday to the man who sees people in three shades—Good, Very Good and Very Very Good. Have a great one @VVSLaxman281 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/5qMfyQxRWY — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2017

Polite. And classy. With bat in hand. And in life. May it always be that way. Happy Birthday to @VVSLaxman281 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2017

Happy birthday to the legend who made batting look so easy !! @VVSLaxman281 , have a blessed one !! ???????? — Mithun Manhas ???????? (@MithunManhas) November 1, 2017

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281!

281 has a Very Very Special meaning in Indian cricket ????

Thanks for the memories!????✌️ pic.twitter.com/hzU4foQKC1 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 1, 2017

We will find it difficult to find a nicer human being thn him,Happy birthday to a legend who always stood up 4 team @VVSLaxman281 #birthday pic.twitter.com/BWX4Ufi814 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 1, 2017

Happy Birthday to a Very Very Special person @VVSLaxman281 sir. Wishing you another year of great accomplishments and good health.???? — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 1, 2017

In his long and glorious career, Laxman played 134 Tests and scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97, notching up 17 centuries and 56 fifties. He won numerous matches for the Indian cricket team. Laxman is now part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that BCCI consults on key cricketing matters.