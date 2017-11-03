Sachin Tendulkar makes a special point on Kerala roads! Watch, it will make your day, leave you smilling

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been an inspiration for millions of people on and off the field. (Screengrab)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been an inspiration for millions of people on and off the field. He has actively participated in social causes and has been a leader for the same. The Master Blaster also took part in PM Modi’s Swachhata hi Seva campaign. The ‘God of cricket’ recently did something similar but this time it was in ‘God’s Own Country’. Sachin Tendulkar was in Kerala to promote his Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerala Blasters ahead of the upcoming fourth edition of the tournament. During his visit, Sachin also made sure to impart a useful message on the street to motorists. The former Indian batsman took to Twitter and shared a video where he is seen asking the pillion riders on roads to wear helmets for their safety. He captioned the video as,”Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion 🙂 #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety.” In the video, Sachin also says,”Wear helmet at the back also! Why should only the rider be wearing a helmet? The two women I spotted, both of them not wearing (a) helmet! Doesn’t make any sense to me. Please wear the helmet whenever you get on a bike.”

Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion 🙂 #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/0Lamnsj3Fq — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2017

However, this is not the first time Sachin stopped on the streets to teach some basic traffic rules. Earlier, in April, he posted a video in which two boys were trying to take a selfie with him. Tendulkar agreed to take the selfie but in return asked for a promise from the boys. He said,”“Promise me one thing, next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?”

According to statistics, the number of road accidents in India in 2017 has dropped by 3 percent and fatality rate has dropped by 4.75 percent.