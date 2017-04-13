Sachin A Billion Dreams trailer: MS Dhoni featuring in Tendulkar’s visual biography will give you goosebumps: WATCH

The scene cuts to some of Sachin’s most memorable knows, from the Desert Storm in Sharjah against Australia to the 98* vs Pakista in the 2003 World Cup

In the immortal words of Tony Greig, “What a Playa!” Precisely what Sachin Tendulkar made us feel for the 24 years of his International career. Produced by 200 Not Out productions, Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ first trailer was released today. From what one could gather from the trailer, the movie has been narrated by the Master Blaster himself. The movie starts with a kid Sachin drinking milk on the balcony of his house when someone complains about broken windows. It is easy to forget, that the man, who Indians know as a God was once a mere child, a naughty kid with hopes of winning the World Cup one day.

Watch the trailer here:

The scene cuts to children watching India’s first glorious moment in the world of Cricket when Kapil Dev’s underdogs defeated two-time World Champions, West Indies in a low-scoring World Cup final. Sachin is seen in the trailer saying that he was only 10 years old when this moment came to pass and it was at this very moment that he decided to be a cricketer and lift the trophy one day. Little did the young boy know that he would one day become the greatest batsman the world would ever see.

The scene keeps on cutting to some of Sachin’s most memorable knows, from the Desert Storm in Sharjah against Australia, that gave nightmares to Shane Warne to the nightmares he gave Wasim, Waqar and Shoaib Akhtar in the first match against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup. The movie also features sections of other legends of the game, such as former India captain M S Dhoni recalling their days of being fanboys of the great one himself. The trailer also covers the era of match fixing in Indian cricket and the mob violence that Sachin and his teammates had to endure. The music, composed by Oscar winner AR Rehman fits every shot in the film. Tendulkar walking out of the dugout to the field with chants of ‘Sachin Sachin’ will surely give you goosebumps.