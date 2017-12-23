Saba Karim appointed BCCI General Manager, Cricket Operations

An old image of Saba Karim. (Source: IE)

The former Indin cricketer and commentator Saba Karim was appointed as the General Manager, Cricket Operations by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday afternoon. The board confirmed that Saba Karim will take over in this new role from January 1, 2018. The General Manager’s post had been left vacant after the resignation of MV Sridhar over the issue of conflict of interest. Saba’s appointment was welcomed by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. “BCCI announces Saba Karim as the new GM Cricket Operations – Welcome Onboard, look forward to working with you,” Johri said in a tweet.

Saba Karim’s responsibilities in this new role will include budgeting and compliance of match playing regulations. “Some of the major responsibilities of Karim include giving strategic direction to the cricket department, implementing the operational plans, budgeting, determining and monitoring the compliance of match playing regulations, standards of venues, administration of Domestic Program,” read the press release.

In mid-October, BCCI had invited applications for the post of General Manager-Cricket Operations. In its advert, BCCI said it was looking for ‘a talented and highly motivated individual who will lead the cricket operations and manage the international and domestic cricket for the Board.’

Karim had represented India in one Test and 34 One-Day Internationals in a career that spanned between January 1997 to November 2000. He has also played more than 100 first-class games scoring more than 7000 runs for Bihar, and later, Bengal.

Apart from this, the wicketkeeper-batsman has also been a part of the national selection committee. The 50-year-old brings to the board vast knowledge of the game and its intricacies.