Rohit Sharma does a Virat Kohli, becomes 2nd batsman after Indian captain to do this

Rohit Sharma. (PTI)

Rohit Sharma became on Wednesday the second batsmen after Indian captain Virat Kohli to score 1500 runs in T20 format. The right-handed batsman achieved this remarkable feat against Sri Lanka during the 1st T20 of the three-match series. Earlier, Sharma also became the only person to make three double hundreds in limited-overs format out of which two of them were against the Islanders. Kohli has 1956 runs from 55 games at a strike rate of 137.84 that includes 18 50s. Kohli’s highest score stands at 90*. For Rohit, his runs stand at 1485 in 68 matches at a strike rate of 129.92. He has a century and 12 50s.

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium, untested for about a year, attracted maximum attention on the eve of the T20 series opener between India and Sri Lanka in Cuttack. In the only T20I played here on October 5, 2015 , India collapsed to 92 all out as South Africa won the game. But in an ODI exactly 11 months ago, India and England aggregated more than 700 runs, with Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s centuries helping the team to a narrow win after it notched up a mammoth 381 for six.

However, it was not a good day for Rohit as soon after achieving this massive feat, he fell prey to Angelo Mathews and was sent back cheap for mere 17 runs.