Roger Federer wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award for 4th time

Roger Federer wins record fourth BBC Overseas Player of the year. (Reuters)

Roger Federer added another laurel to his enthralling trophy cabinet after he was named BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year for a record fourth time. The Swiss tennis player overtook fellow three-time winners Muhammad Ali and Usain Bolt after rolling back the years to win the Australian Open before becoming the first man to win eight Wimbledon singles titles, at the age of 35. His dramatic five-set win over Spanish great Rafael Nadal in Melbourne ended a near five-year drought of grand slam triumphs, with his victory at the All England Club increasing his tally of majors to a record 19.

A public vote on the BBC Sports website saw Federer crowned the Overseas Sports Personality of the Year from a six-strong shortlist which included Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and world champions Katie Ledecky (swimming), Tatyana McFadden (wheelchair racing), Sally Pearson (sprint hurdling) and Michael van Gerwen (darts).

The Swiss international to the news said,”It makes me incredibly proud that the UK public have chosen me as the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year for 2017.” He added,”The support that the UK crowd give me whenever I am here is amazing, and to be recognised on the shortlist alongside some of the greatest sportspeople of all time is extremely humbling.”

Federer’s latest Sports Personality award comes a decade after his last, which he won in 2007 after matching Bjorn Borg’s feat of five successive Wimbledon crowns and coming within one victory of completing a calendar Grand Slam.

That made Federer only the second person after Ali to retain the BBC prize, having been recognised the previous year for also winning all but one of his matches in majors. His first prize came two years earlier when he again claimed three of the four grand slams.

Federer was beaten by Shane Warne in 2005 following the legendary spinner’s role in the greatest ever Ashes series. The BBC Overseas Award will be part of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony which takes place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Sunday.