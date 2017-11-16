Roger Federer goes past Tiger Woods to become number 1 prize-earning sportsperson in the world

Roger Federer. (Source: Reuters)

Last year around the same time, Roger Federer was struggling, both for form as well as fitness. After spending a long time away from the sport due to an injury, the Swiss star made a stunning comeback resetting the clock. He won a number of titles including the Australian Open and Wimbledon and rose to the second spot in the ATP rankings. On Wednesday, Federer added another feather to his cap by taking his career prize-money to a whopping $11,02,35,682. This is the most any sportsperson involved in non-team sports has won in his/her career as prize money, a record that was held by American golfer Tiger Woods. Woods career earnings stand at $11,00,61,012 but it has stalled since his sensational fall from grace due to revelations about his private life in 2009 and subsequent long-term injuries.

Federer, on the other hand, has literally ruled the tennis world over the last decade. He has the most number of grand slams since 2009, most career titles since 2007, and highest win percentage since 2006. Statistically, the 2017 season was his career best since 2007. He went into the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, ranked 12th and is now only behind arch-rival Rafael Nadal in second place.

The Swiss legend recently defeated 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev in the ATP finals. Federer was full of praises for his counterpart after the match, calling him ‘one for the future’. Federer has lost twice to Zverev on tour, and once in the Hopman Cup, and believes the German will be a major threat to the game’s elite for years to come.

“I see somebody who is working towards the future. What I like to see is I feel like he’s working towards how he could be playing when he’s 23, 24 in terms of his fitness, planning, organisation, all these things.” While mentioning Zverev’s name alongside that of 22-year-old Nick Kyrgios and 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov as youthful players who impressed him, Federer added: “What I like about Zverev is he’s got the full package.”