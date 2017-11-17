Ricky Ponting could return to IPL at misfiring Delhi Daredevils: Report

Legendary Australian batsman could soon return to Indian Premier League (IPL) as the coach of Delhi Daredevils. Ponting was coach of Mumbai Indians for a season in 2015 when the team successfully won the title – MI also won the title in 2013 and 2017. “Ponting is most likely to be signed up by the Daredevils as their next coach. However, apart from the Daredevils, he’s also being wooed by the Rajasthan Royals (who’ll return to the IPL after a two-year ban due to the spot-fixing scandal) Times of India revealed on Thursday.

Delhi Daredevils has failed to reach the playoffs in previous five editions. The team director TA Sekhar’s ten-year partnership has come to a close and now the team might look to avail the services of the Ponting for his expertise. Ponting briefly joined the Australian coaching staff for the Sri Lanka series in January this year. Ricky Ponting, popularly known in his team as Punter, made his debut in 1995, he took over as the Australian ODI captain in 2002 and has been a part of three successful World Cup campaigns which also included a 34 match winning streak, which proves his success as captain. Ponting The right-handed batsmen also became the first ever player to score twin centuries in his 100th Test when he smashed the South African attack with fantastic knocks of 149 and 104 not out. He was also named the Man of the Match and he ended up being the Man of the Series as well. In 2008, Ponting also holds the record of being the third Australian to reach 10000 Test runs.

After an unsuccessful World Cup campaign in 2011, Ponting decided to quit both the ODI and Test captaincy. After a continuous run of failures against South Africa in the home series in 2012, he retired from International cricket. After retirement, Ponting continued to play the IPL and represented the Mumbai Indians in a few games while also playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in Australian Big Bash League. Ponting also became a commentator and voiced his opinions for Australian broadcasters Channel 9 and Ten Sport. In 2014, he was appointed one of the many mentors in the star-studded Mumbai Indians franchise. In 2015 however, he took over from John Wright to become their head coach.