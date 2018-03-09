Revealed! Why Neymar wants to return to Barcelona and what Real Madrid is ready to pay PSG striker

Neymar. (Reuters)

Neymar is regretting his move to Paris Saint-Germain and is carving a way to get back to his former club Barcelona. PSG’s recent exit from the Champions League by Real Madrid and just seven months after him joining Les Parisians for a record- fee signing of 222 million euros, Neymar’s future at the club has become uncertain.

According to the Spanish sports daily, Mundo Deportivo, the striker who is recovering from surgery on a broken foot has contact the Catalonian club to find a way for his return. The report added that the Brazilian strikers explained that he has made a mistake in leaving Barca. He also explained that it was wrong to want freedom from Lionel Messi and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.

Notably, Barcelona is the only club that Neymar is reportedly targeting. Mundo Deportivo claims that Neymar’s father who is also his agent has met with Los Blancos, who are ready to pay a whopping sum of € 400 million to sign the striker. When asked about the ongoing rumours on Friday, Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane said:”Neymar could play in all the clubs because he is very good, like many players. I´m not going to talk about a player that is not mine. On the 400 million, they paid 220 million and when they bought me they paid 72.”

“It seemed crazy to me and 10 years later they are paying 220 million. It can be that in the next 10 years someone will pay 400m, or sooner, I do not know,” he added.

Mundo Deportivo concedes Neymar’s courting of Barcelona may even be a tactic to justify a move to Santiago Bernabeu, given the Catalan club are likely to reject any chance to re-sign the 26-year-old. Barcelona are still embroiled in a financial dispute over a bonus due to Neymar last summer, which the club cancelled when they believe it became clear he was moving to PSG.

Neymar missed PSG’s last 16 loss to Real on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a broken foot in Brazil last week.