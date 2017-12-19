Revealed! 1st thing that Ravi Shastri told Virat Kohli & Co after he resumed head coach job for 2nd time

Ravi Shastri when asked about his relationship with Indian captain Virat Kohli, he said that the equation between him and Virat is great. (PTI)

As Virat Kohli and men prepare for their three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka and their overseas series against South Africa, head coach Ravi Shastri revealed what was the first thing he told the Indian team after he resumed the job. While talking to CNN News 18, Shastri said that after he resumed the job of head coach he said he believes in the team and they have the potential to shine. “The only reason that I am here is that I believe in you guys and I know that you have the potential to shine,” he said. He added,”You cannot bring sports as a burden but instead enjoy it.”

Shastri when asked about his relationship with Indian captain Virat Kohli, he said that the equation between him and Virat is great. Virat and I have similar similarities and both of us play to win at all cost. He added that we both are strong-minded. Talking about Kohli he said,”Virat is in your face kind of character and what you see is what you get, which is me and this makes it easier and their no hiding behind the curtains.”

When asked that with two strong-minded individuals (Kohli and him) are there any disagreements, he said that at the end captain is the boss and although he might ask for the suggestion it is not necessary that he has to agree to it. Talking of the India tour to of South Africa he said that it will be Men in Blues batting vs opposition bowling but however it is the real test for the team.

Meanwhile, India will be going hammers and tongs against the Islanders on Wednesday at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. In the absence of Kohli, Rohit Sharma will lead the team.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I squads: India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando.