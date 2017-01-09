Reports of pressurising Mahendra Singh Dhoni false, says chief selector MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad, the chief of BCCI selection committee, has denied reports of pressurising Mahendra Singh Dhoni to step down as limited overs captain. (PTI)

MSK Prasad, the chief of BCCI selection committee, has denied reports of pressurising Mahendra Singh Dhoni to step down as limited overs captain. Prasad said that Dhoni was under no pressure and his decision to step down as skipper was solely his independent move. “Reports(of him asking Dhoni to resign) are false, to step down as captain was solely MS Dhoni’s decision,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Aditya Verma had reportedly alleged that Dhoni’s resignation as captain of India’s ODI and T20 International squads was not spontaneous. Another report in leading daily has said that selectors had been pressurising Dhoni to step down.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in a sudden decision, stepped down as India’s limited over captain on Wednesday. Dhoni will play under Virat Kohli in upcoming series against England. Virat Kohli has been named as T20 and ODI captain. Speaking to media after team selection, Prasad had said that while Yuvraj Singh has made comeback into the team, Dhoni has been included as wicketkeeper-batsman. Prasad had said that Yuvraj made a comeback into due to his consistent performance in the domestic games. Rishabh Pant, who has been included in the T20, will be the face to watch out in this series. After taking over as skipper, Virat Kohli said that replacing Dhoni as a captain is a big ask.

“Obviously, these are massive shoes to fill. You think of MS Dhoni and the first word that comes to mind is captain! You don’t relate MS Dhoni in any other way. For me he is always going to be my captain,” said Kohli. MS Dhoni remains the only captain under which India won both T20 and ODI world cup. India played ODI 199 under Dhoni’s leadership, out which it won 110, while it lost 74. While the team played 72 T20s under Dhoni, won 41, lost 28.