Removing me from TOPS funding right decision: Sushil Kumar

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have sent a revised list of grapplers to the Sports Ministry for funding under by the TOPS, with an eye on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. (IE)

Omitted from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, India’s lone double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar today gracefully accepted it, saying there was no point taking funds from the government when he is out of action. Besides Sushil, London Games bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt has also been excluded from the list, and the famous Phogat sisters — Geeta and Babita — faced the axe too.

“I think it is a right decision. My name should have been removed from the list since I am not in action. If I am not contributing on the mat, why should I be a part of any funding,” Sushil told PTI. “I don’t want to take anything from anyone when I am not playing. I am a very satisfied person and I am absolutely fine with the move,” he added.

