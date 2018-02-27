Real Madrid vs PSG LIVE Streaming Online in India: When and where to watch Champions League 2nd leg on TV

Real Madrid vs PSG LIVE Streaming Online in India (Reuters)

Real Madrid vs PSG LIVE Streaming Online in India: Los Blancos have found their lost form and the same was seen in the first leg of Champions League against Paris Saint-German. Real Madrid thrashed the Frech giants 3-1 in Santiago Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice while Marcelo had one goal to his name. Talking about PSG, the French giant will be hosting Madrid without their star player Neymar who is out of action after an injury. The Brazilian striker in a match against Marseille in the weekend fractured his metatarsal. The club said he suffered “a sprain of the right ankle and fissure of the fifth metatarsal,” as per BBC report. The current stipulation for PSG in order to qualify for round of eight is they need to win the match by 2-0 at Parc des Princes. If PSG is able to do so they will qualify for the next round on the basis of ‘away goal’.

