Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming online: When and where to watch Spanish Super Cup 2017 live Online, TV coverage

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Zinedine Zidane’s team has a lead of 3-1. (Source: Reuters)

After an emphatic 3-1 win in the first leg of the 2017 Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid will now take on Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. Zinedine Zidane’s team is favourite to lift the trophy after their impressive first leg show but will be without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, who received a red card in the first leg. Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Madrid would be eyeing its 10th Spanish Super Cup title against a comparatively weaker Barcelona which is still trying to recover from Neymar’s transfer to PSG. “Anything is possible. In football nothing is certain. We’ll have to play very well because Barcelona can cause you problems at any time. In the first leg they had chances so we´ll have to play well. We did well in the first leg, but we have to play the whole tie until the end,” Real Madrid’s official website quoted Zidane as saying ahead of the match. How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming online in India? Here is all you need to know:

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the second Clasico of the season?

The second leg of the Spanish Super Cup, or Super Copa, between Real Madrid and Barcelona, will be played on August 17 (Thursday morning) as per IST.

What time is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match?

The second leg at the Bernabeu will start at 2100 GMT. The Indian fans can watch the match from 2:30 AM IST onwards.

Where is Real Madrid vs Barcelona second leg of Spanish Super Cup?

The second leg of the Spanish Super Cup will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Real Madrid. The first leg was played at Camp Nou.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live on TV?

As sad as it may be for the football fans in India, there will not be a live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona second leg in the Spanish Super Cup. None of the broadcasters has availed TV rights to show Spain’s domestic competition (Copa del Rey) which also extends to the Spanish Super Cup.

Where to live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Unfortunately, there will be no official live streaming of the match in India as well.