Real Madrid better Barcelona’s unbeaten record; takes the streak to 40 matches

Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema both scored Sevilla last night. (Source: Real Madrid C.F./twitter)

Striker Karim Benzema struck a last-minute goal as Real Madrid broke Barcelona’s unbeaten record by settling with a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey last-16 showdown here on Friday.

Madrid, who hammered Sevilla 3-0 in the first leg, completed a 6-3 aggregate win to storm into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

It was Sevilla who made the breakthrough first when Madrid’s Danilo scored a goal in his own net in the 10th minute, goal.com reported.

Madrid, who were playing without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, then levelled the score for themselves after the break when Marco Asensio raced from his own half to slot home in a style in the 48th minute.

Five minutes later, debutant Stevan Jovetic volleyed Sevilla back in front before Vicente Iborra pulled one for his side in the 77th minute to put themselves in a strong position.

However, a penalty from Sergio Ramos in the 83rd minute and a deflected last-minute shot following a fine run from Benzema ensured Madrid progress to the next round with their remarkable unbeaten run of 40 games.

Barcelona went 39 games unbeaten between October 2015 and March 2016, as they swept to La Liga and Copa del Rey glories.