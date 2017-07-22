Ready to probe 2011 WC final if Arjuna Ranatunga provides evidence: Sri Lanka sports minister

Earlier this month, former captain-turned-minister Ranatunga had suggested that the ICC 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed and hence called for an investigation into the same. (Representational Image: PTI)

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera has said he is ready to order a probe of the 2011 men’s World Cup final between his country and India if former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga provides all required evidence of the match being fixed. In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Jayasekara insisted that Sri Lanka did not want to raise such an issue when India are touring the country, but added that if evidences are provided and Ranatunga forwards a written request, an inquiry can be initiated. “If Arjuna is sending us a letter asking to have a proper inquiry with all the evidence he has, we can have an inquiry… This point of time, we don’t want to bother the team. India are also here and we don’t want to upset them,”Jayasekara said.

“But if Arjuna has problem, if he feels there is a kind of fixing situation he can send me a request letter with all the details and evidence. To prove it, he should have all the details and evidence,” he added. Earlier this month, former captain-turned-minister Ranatunga had suggested that the ICC 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed and hence called for an investigation into the same. India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets with 10 balls remaining to complete a truly historic victory in front of hysteric crowd at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.The 53-year-old had said he was in India giving commentaries during the pinnacle tournament and was in distress after the team lost the match against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side.

Ranatunga, who is the Minister of Petroleum and Renewable Resources of Sri Lanka, had said this in response to remarks made by former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara who earlier questioned as to whose responsibility the 2009 Tour of Pakistan was arranged. Chasing a stiff target of 274, Dhoni struck a brilliant 91 to mark April 2, 2011 as a historic day in Indian cricket history. The hosts were in a spot of bother after they lost three quick wickets in Virender Sehwag, Tendulkar and Virat Kohli cheaply. But Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh rose to the occasion to steer India to a terrific win.

The duo of Dhoni and Gambhir added pivotal 109 runs for the fourth wicket before Gambhir was bowled for 97. At the time when the left-handed opener from Delhi got dismissed, India still needed a run-a-ball 52 from 52 balls and the match could have swung either way. But Yuvraj and Dhoni batted superbly, using all their experience to chase down the target with ease. Dhoni finished off in a fantastic fashion, hitting a big six over long on of Nuvan Kulasekara and giving Indian fans a moment that they could never forget in their lives.