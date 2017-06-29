Ravindra Jadeja thanks PM Narendra Modi for inspiring Indians to stay fit

Ravindra Jadeja shared this image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket team’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in a unique gesture thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday afternoon for inspiring Indians across the world to stay fit through a Twitter post. Jadeja shared an image of his riding a cycle along with PM Modi’s picture. Jadeja’s post came just one day after Prime Minister Modi was seen riding a bicycle which was gifted to him by his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte during his visit to the Netherlands. Following the Prime Minister’s footsteps, Jadeja also went for a bicycle ride outside the team hotel in the Caribbean on Thursday morning.

He not just shared an image of hi riding the bicycle but also had a message for Prime Minister. “Thanks a lot sir. You inspiring all the Indians around the world. #greatmen #proudindian (sic),” he wrote. The Gujarat Lions all-rounder is currently in West Indies for the limited-overs series, comprising of five ODIs and lone T20I. However, he was dropped from the playing XI for the first two ODIs at the expense of young Kuldeep Yadav who bagged three wickets on his debut. India will play third ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 30.

Thanks a lot sir. You inspiring all the Indians around the world. #greatmen #proudindian http://t.co/k6XnlvjD3p — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) June 29, 2017

India registered a wonderful win in the second ODI riding on opener Ajinkya Rahane’s century. Men in blue have taken a lead of 1-0 and will be looking to extend it in the third ODI. On the other hand, West Indies is playing for pride after missing out on the ICC Champions Trophy.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.